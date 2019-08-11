As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Share Price Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Trimmed Its Position; Wallace Capital Management Has Increased Its Sanofi (SNY) Position by $307,560

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77 million, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $41.57. About 616,290 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 15/04/2018 – ADVENT IS SAID CLOSING IN ON DEAL FOR SANOFI’S GENERICS UNIT:FT; 07/03/2018 – ZEALAND PHARMA A/S ZELA.CO – FOR 2018, ZEALAND EXPECTS A CONTINUED INCREASE IN ROYALTY PAYMENTS FROM SANOFI; 21/03/2018 – MEDIA-Nordic Capital bows out of Sanofi EU generics unit auction- FT; 24/04/2018 – Sanofi Head of Global R&D Elias Zerhouni to Retire; 08/03/2018 – SANOFI COMPLETES PURCHASE OF BIOVERATIV FOR $105/SHR IN CASH; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi is jettisoning its infectious disease unit to Evotec – handing over cash, staff and a pipeline $SNY @AmberTongPW; 19/04/2018 – Berkeley Lights’ Announces New Agreement With Sanofi for Beacon® OptoFluidic Platform; 08/05/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF CHARLES BILLARD AS CFO; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS AND SANOFI SAY WILL OFFER LOWER NET PRICE FOR PRALUENT CHOLESTEROL DRUG FOR HIGHEST-RISK PATIENTS; 28/05/2018 – SANOFI CEO OLIVIER BRANDICOURT COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 15,317 shares to 445,841 shares, valued at $26.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 53,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 339,374 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 87,591 are held by Frontier Cap Mngmt. Advisory Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 4,478 shares. D E Shaw Communication accumulated 527,423 shares. Advisors Capital Mgmt Lc reported 301,252 shares. Weiss Multi has 150,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.59M shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 207,092 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 304,425 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Pnc Fincl Group Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 155,975 shares in its portfolio.