As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Market Value Rose, Holder Weber Alan W Has Lowered Its Position by $1.02 Billion; Sarbit Advisory Services Position in Imax (IMAX) Cut by $12.17 Million as Stock Rose

Sarbit Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Imax Corp (IMAX) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc sold 553,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.98 million, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarbit Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Imax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.26. About 25,958 shares traded. IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) has declined 0.04% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical IMAX News: 04/05/2018 – Imax Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/04/2018 – IMAX and Cinépolis Sign New Four-Theatre Agreement as Demand for IMAX in India Builds; 01/05/2018 – Imax 1Q Rev $85M; 24/04/2018 – IMAX Launches Next-Generation IMAX® With Laser Experience To Enhance Blockbuster Moviegoing At AMC Theatres®; 27/04/2018 – IMAX CORP IMAX.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to IMAX on May 8 for “Methods and systems of vibrating a screen” (Belgian Inventor); 07/03/2018 Hovione Sells the iMAX Business; 15/05/2018 – IMAX CORP – SALES DEAL FOR A MINIMUM OF 4 NEW IMAX THEATRES IN SAUDI ARABIA; 03/04/2018 – IMAX SIGNS 30-THEATRE PACT WITH GUANGZHOU JINYI MEDIA IN CHINA; 19/04/2018 – IMAX CORP – IMAX THEATRES WILL BE LOCATED IN NEW COMPLEXES IN CITIES OF BANGALORE, KOLKATA AS WELL AS NAVI MUMBAI AND THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $24.02. About 189,336 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.28 million for 150.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bard Inc has 0.97% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 123,539 shares. 25,007 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Lc. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 354,359 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 485 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 499,830 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has 1.2% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). B Riley Wealth Management holds 24,935 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. National Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The Massachusetts-based Fmr Llc has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Oppenheimer Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 21,800 shares. Ancora Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 18,805 shares. First Manhattan Company reported 3,200 shares stake. Pnc Fincl Serv Group reported 2,000 shares. Hood River Cap Limited Company reported 0.14% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).