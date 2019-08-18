As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Rose, Susquehanna International Group Llp Upped Stake; Quotient LTD (QTNT) Market Value Rose While Park West Asset Management Decreased Position

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 97.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 53,489 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 108,489 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70 million, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2.81 million shares traded or 97.45% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Quotient Ltd (QTNT) by 26.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 290,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.00% . The hedge fund held 820,509 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, down from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quotient Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.52 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.03. About 126,406 shares traded. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) has risen 40.80% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.80% the S&P500. Some Historical QTNT News: 29/05/2018 – Quotient Limited Appoints Franz Walt as CEO; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 15/05/2018 – Sio Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Quotient; 24/04/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces FDA Approval of Seven Blood Bank Reagents, Including Two Market Firsts; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT: FRANZ WALT NAMED AS INTERIM CEO; 26/03/2018 – Quotient Limited Announces Retirement of Paul Cowan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Franz Walt Named as Interim Chief Executive Officer; 26/03/2018 – QUOTIENT LTD – HEINO VON PRONDZYNSKI, FORMER CEO OF ROCHE DIAGNOSTICS, QUOTIENT’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 29/05/2018 – Quotient 4Q Loss/Shr 44c; 04/05/2018 – Quotient Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of Indirect Measurement of Respiratory Quotient in Non-cardiac Major Surgery as a Predictor of

Since June 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $27,405 activity.

More notable recent Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Quotient Limited +5.1% as it gets CE Mark for IH Microarray – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Quotient Limited to Host Investor Day and Ring Closing Bell at the NASDAQ on March 4, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Quotient Limited Announces the Submission of the Initial SDS Microarray CE mark Filing for MosaiQâ„¢ – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quotient Limited (QTNT) CEO Franz Walt on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Quotient Limited to Report First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold QTNT shares while 12 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 30.45 million shares or 25.66% less from 40.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,726 are held by Barclays Pcl. Westfield Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 24,100 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Castleark Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) for 75,480 shares. 1,289 were accumulated by Tower Capital Llc (Trc). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.01% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Co has invested 0.65% in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). Broadfin Capital Limited Liability Corp has 2.04% invested in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT). 235,760 are owned by Citadel Advsrs Ltd Com. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 70,841 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Park West Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 820,509 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% or 105,338 shares in its portfolio. Quantum Mngmt stated it has 388,302 shares. Victory Cap Inc invested in 0% or 121,440 shares. Pura Vida Invs Limited Company stated it has 218,676 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 741,840 shares to 6.74M shares, valued at $61.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 147,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 576,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $243.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDB) by 25,359 shares to 5,975 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc by 560,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,902 shares, and cut its stake in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us National Bank De, Minnesota-based fund reported 2,862 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company reported 250 shares. Voloridge Inv Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 55,182 shares. 58,160 are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins The. First Manhattan Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Citigroup Inc invested in 0.01% or 401,398 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Fred Alger Inc reported 0.1% stake. Oppenheimer And Communications has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 28,051 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology owns 24,580 shares. Aqr Cap Lc invested in 0% or 29,509 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 20,501 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors has invested 0.65% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).