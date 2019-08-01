As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Shares Rose, Johnston Asset Management Has Boosted by $3.58 Million Its Position; Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Continues to Hold Stake in Harris Del (HRS)

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 415.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc bought 21,175 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 26,275 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20 million, up from 5,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 245.28% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 07/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Amendments on Training, Emergency Alerts and Oversight Adopted in Bipartisan DHS Reauthorization Bill; 10/04/2018 – GRAMMY Award-Winning Rapper, Actor and Entrepreneur Tip “T.l.” Harris Brings the Art of the Hustle to BET Networks with a New Business Competition Series “THE GRAND HUSTLE”; 22/03/2018 – Sen. Klobuchar: After Reports of Open Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Investigation, Klobuchar and Harris Encourage FTC to; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Harris: Harris Questions Judicial Nominee on History Advocating Against Women’s Healthcare; 03/05/2018 – JOSH HARRIS: APOLLO STILL WEIGHING WHETHER TO CONVERT TO C-CORP; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Companies Bringing Innovation To Help Solve Societal Challenges; 30/04/2018 – HALF OF HARRIS INTERACTIVE POLL RESPONDENTS TRUST MACRON: AFP; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SEES OPPORTUNITIES IN U.S. ENERGY, EUROPEAN FIN SERVICES; 27/04/2018 – Land Mobile Radio Market – Forecasts from 2018 to 2023: Key Players are Harris, Sepura, Thales, BK Technologies, and Tait Radio Communications – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Press: Vikings to re-sign exclusive-rights free agents Anthony Harris, Mack Brown

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81M, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.65. About 1.36M shares traded or 2.51% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 132,210 were accumulated by Barclays Public Limited Company. Washington Tru Comml Bank reported 800 shares. Grp Inc One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 19,316 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 3,629 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 88,200 shares. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa reported 323,302 shares. Us Bancshares De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 2,862 shares. 3,200 were accumulated by First Manhattan. Weber Alan W holds 0% or 3,281 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Com reported 1.14M shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Moreover, Heartland Inc has 0.65% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 50,254 shares. Art Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 25,007 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Communication owns 0.02% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 10,794 shares.

Johnston Asset Management Corp, which manages about $4.21 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 8,166 shares to 222,177 shares, valued at $52.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 2,861 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,025 shares, and cut its stake in Qiagen Nv.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HRS shares while 203 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 151 raised stakes. 111.26 million shares or 5.80% more from 105.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 125,853 shares. King Luther Cap Mngmt Corp accumulated 6,460 shares. Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited owns 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 4,246 shares. 5 were reported by Tarbox Family Office Inc. Pinnacle Assoc accumulated 29,878 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 0.01% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Bowen Hanes And, a Georgia-based fund reported 258,208 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc owns 0% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) for 75 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 413 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 2,140 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bp Public Limited Company has 0.09% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Norinchukin National Bank & Trust The has invested 0.05% in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS). Moreover, Scout Investments Incorporated has 0.17% invested in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS).

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc, which manages about $199.15M and $374.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 7,300 shares to 9,216 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,123 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,850 shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.