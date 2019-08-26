As Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Paradigm Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $5.50 Million; Pinnacle Associates LTD Decreased Its Position in Eaton Plc (ETN) as Shares Rose

Paradigm Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 19.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold 366,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.50 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.46 million, down from 1.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 295,939 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 25/03/2018 – Mena Report: United States : Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos Oriole Rocket Motor; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance

Pinnacle Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 3.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd sold 7,627 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 195,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.74 million, down from 203,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 368,592 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.10; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Corp at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 36,211 shares to 57,441 shares, valued at $788,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boyd Gaming Corp (NYSE:BYD) by 213,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Goes Ex-Dividend In 3 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eaton’s (ETN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Miss – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Eaton Corp.: Diversified Businesses Produce Steady Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Eaton forms strategic alliance with KPIT – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alethea Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 7,000 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Adirondack Tru has 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Guardian Tru owns 0.04% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 33,262 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank & stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Columbia Asset Management owns 2,065 shares. Iowa Bancorp stated it has 1.43% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 78,762 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Royal London Asset Management Ltd accumulated 180,440 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 4.54M shares. California-based Gamble Jones Counsel has invested 0.02% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bessemer Incorporated reported 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Cornerstone Partners Lc holds 9,575 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Company has 0.12% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 266,217 shares. 20,585 were accumulated by Gam Holding Ag. L And S Advsrs Inc has invested 0.76% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Paradigm Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ensign Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 40,000 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $4.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nn Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 349,729 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.14 million shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco Aircraft Holdings (NYSE:WAIR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Lc owns 102,500 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 215 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 16,345 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Winch Advisory Service Lc holds 100 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny has 0.05% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 5,200 shares. Glenmede Communication Na invested in 0% or 26 shares. Research Global Invsts has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 543,700 shares. Capital Intl holds 1.29M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 12,954 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 150,000 are held by Weiss Multi. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 0% or 50,254 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 877,291 shares.