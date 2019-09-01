As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Market Valuation Rose, Weber Alan W Cut Holding; Oaktree Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (TGS) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 186,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 50.97% . The hedge fund held 689,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.07M, up from 503,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $7.5. About 719,464 shares traded or 21.80% up from the average. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 16/04/2018 – FITCH RATES TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS INTERNACIONAL’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s New Notes ‘B+’; 03/04/2018 – Argentina’s TGS to build Vaca Muerta gas pipeline, conditioning plant; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company's stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 1.29 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "54 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session – Benzinga" on August 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "Grupo Supervielle, Loma Negra, and Transportadora de Gas: Why These Argentine Stocks Bounced Back on Tuesday – The Motley Fool" published on August 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga" on August 13, 2019.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Tcp Capital Corp (Prn) by 4.15 million shares to 8.73M shares, valued at $8.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vector Group Ltd (Prn) by 1.49M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.09M shares, and cut its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.