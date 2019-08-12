As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Value Rose, Stephens Investment Management Group Increased Its Position by $10.68 Million; Mad River Investors Has Cut Its Dish Network (DISH) Position by $304,575 as Share Value Declined

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 711,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.72M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.92M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 551,109 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 420,950 shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Cites Continued Deterioration of DISH’s Operating Profile, Declines in Pay-TV Subscribers; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP -CEO SAYS AD SALES REVENUE ON SLING TV DURING MARCH MADNESS NEARLY TRIPLED YEAR-OVER-YEAR – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network End-1Q Sling TV Subscribers 2.3M; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 29/03/2018 – NFHS Network names SlingStudio ‘Official Video Production Technology’ Partner; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold DISH shares while 99 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 295.77 million shares or 36.94% more from 215.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28.37 million were accumulated by Dodge And Cox. Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Great West Life Assurance Communications Can accumulated 195,265 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp invested in 2.13 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Camarda Financial Advsr Ltd Com has 0% invested in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Citigroup stated it has 0% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH). Gulf International Fincl Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.03% in DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) or 62,644 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 481 shares. 1,600 were accumulated by Bartlett & Ltd Liability Co. Eagle Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.5% or 12.47M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated, Illinois-based fund reported 787,968 shares. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has 41,260 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 101,425 are owned by Voya Invest Mngmt Lc. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 1,254 shares.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “S&P, Nasdaq Brush Off Trade Noise to Nab Record Highs – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EchoStar sets details of BSS spinoff to Dish – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “IAU, EWCO: Big ETF Inflows – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “DISH Network News: Why DISH Stock Is Diving Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $16.38 million activity. DEFRANCO JAMES bought 15,000 shares worth $437,850. Ortolf Tom A bought 10,000 shares worth $348,700.

Mad River Investors, which manages about $262.29 million and $112.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Civeo Corp Cda by 367,200 shares to 3.01M shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $4.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 128,347 shares to 493,392 shares, valued at $36.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 114,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09 million shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Kratos Wins Best in Show Booth Award at Le Bourget – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Defense Stock May Extend Surge to 11-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Acquires Advanced Turbine Engine Developer Florida Turbine Technologies – GlobeNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos (KTOS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.5% in Session – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hardman Johnston Glob Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.61% or 883,840 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 57,763 shares. Voloridge Investment Ltd Com invested in 0.03% or 55,182 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). D L Carlson Inv Grp accumulated 358,575 shares or 1.64% of the stock. D E Shaw & Inc reported 527,423 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated invested in 5,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 4,478 shares. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Invest Partners Inc has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 0% or 27,935 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 3,200 shares. Captrust Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 735 shares. Swiss Bank invested in 0% or 160,700 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Balyasny Asset Management Llc invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).