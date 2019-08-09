As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Value Rose, Impala Asset Management Has Raised Its Position; Hussman Strategic Advisors Raised Its Position in Exelon (EXC) by $700,000 as Market Value Declined

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 64.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 626,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90 million, up from 966,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 116,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $45.2. About 3.73M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Joseph Dominguez Promoted to CEO of ComEd; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS QUAD CITIES 1 REACTOR POWER TO 88% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Snags Gas `Gold Mine’ in Priciest U.S. Power Market; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 11/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 90% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Exelon is Strongly Committed to the Future of Nuclear Energy; 23/03/2018 – EXELON ISSUES REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS FROM WINTER RE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Stephens Mgmt Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company has 0.55% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon accumulated 487,701 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc owns 16,345 shares. Advisory Research invested 0.03% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Catalyst Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 102,500 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 87,591 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Llp owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 108,489 shares. Waddell And Reed holds 120,890 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp holds 0.02% or 3.86 million shares in its portfolio. Icm Asset Management Wa invested in 3.88% or 323,302 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0% or 5,200 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Montag A & has 0.05% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 1.08 million shares. has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 340,123 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 500,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,367 shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset Management holds 0.02% or 18,447 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holding owns 0.11% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 10,460 shares. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.16% or 72.23 million shares in its portfolio. Numerixs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 2,200 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1.22M shares. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). First Mercantile Tru invested in 21,796 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Hwg Holdg Ltd Partnership holds 29 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Live Your Vision Ltd invested in 0.05% or 3,150 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny accumulated 23,287 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Com The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 833,079 shares. Barnett And Incorporated has 240 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 1.77 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Company stated it has 106 shares. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mgmt has invested 0.17% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 10,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldcorp Inc New (NYSE:GG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK).

