As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Rose, Holder Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Its Stake by $1.73 Million; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Lowered Position

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 115,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.77 million, down from 1.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.78. About 1.25 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38 Million in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd sold 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 36,018 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 45,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $295.55. About 271,781 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 25/05/2018 – FLEETCOR INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. – FLT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and Shell Extend Fuel Card Agreement in Europe; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 07/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates FleetCor Technologies, Inc; 22/03/2018 – FleetCor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR and P97 Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Payments at Gas Stations; 19/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP is Investigating FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT); 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – ON APRIL 26, CO PERSONNEL IDENTIFIED SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 07/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $403.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprott Physical Gold & Silve by 69,518 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $17.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 9,365 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Receives $4.1 Million C5ISR System Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kratos Introduces Cloud-Enabled Ground Technologies at Satellite 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Awarded $5.7 Million Contract from PSN for Unified Monitoring Solution for Region’s First Very High Throughput Satellite – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). D E Shaw accumulated 527,423 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 9,200 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs has invested 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 2,241 shares stake. Advsr Capital Management Limited Liability Company has 0.3% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 301,252 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 57,763 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Daruma Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.09 million shares. Rmb Ltd Com reported 50,850 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 710,077 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 24,935 were accumulated by B Riley Wealth. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Inc Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 67,400 shares. California-based Eam Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.32% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

More notable recent FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FleetCor sold $100M-plus in ‘phony carbon offsets,’ Citron alleges – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.