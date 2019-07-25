As Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fred Alger Management Raised Its Stake; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Holds Stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp (NYCB)

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solu (KTOS) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 559,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.30 million, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.24% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $24.54. About 1.26M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc (NYCB) by 34.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 119,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 468,903 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 349,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in New York Cmnty Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.69. About 5.28M shares traded or 6.51% up from the average. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has declined 9.73% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NYCB News: 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms New York Community’s Ratings at ‘BBB+’/’F2’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Conference; 22/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora to Speak at Deutsche Bank Investor Conference; 09/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Joseph R. Ficalora To Speak At Barclays Investor Confere; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP – NET INTEREST INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OF $270.3 MLN DECREASED 8% FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – NEW YORK COMMUNITY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.42%; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 08/05/2018 – New York Community Bancorp 1Q EPS 20c; 22/03/2018 New York Community Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANK OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $437,789 activity. Dahya Hanif bought $43,148 worth of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold NYCB shares while 113 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 285.75 million shares or 6.69% less from 306.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp holds 0% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) or 65,536 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Incorporated has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Pinnacle Associate owns 32,125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern reported 3.83 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Td Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Blackrock has invested 0.03% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Tompkins holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% or 194,138 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Utah Retirement System has invested 0.02% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). Raymond James Assoc has invested 0.01% in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB). New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 1.17 million shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 11,899 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 745,205 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.07% of its portfolio in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) for 125,100 shares.

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 104,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $1.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 78,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,000 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 803,800 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $167.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 379,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 755,769 shares, and cut its stake in Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN).