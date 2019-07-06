As Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Stock Value Rose, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lowered Position; Deprince Race & Zollo Lowered Position in James Riv Group LTD (JRVR) by $6.50 Million

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc decreased its stake in James Riv Group Ltd (JRVR) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc sold 162,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.57% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc who had been investing in James Riv Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.97. About 52,402 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) has risen 24.77% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.34% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 15/03/2018 JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q Rev $218.3M; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 645,212 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & invested in 0.02% or 10,794 shares. Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag holds 0% or 304,425 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc reported 25,848 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Fmr Lc has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Montag A Assoc stated it has 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 470,251 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 1.59 million were reported by Impala Asset Mgmt. Millennium Ltd Liability Corporation has 614,368 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Bank & Trust Of Mellon has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Weber Alan W holds 3,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Etrade Ltd Llc reported 21,706 shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 150.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. JRVR’s profit will be $19.61M for 18.45 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold JRVR shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 28.62 million shares or 1.48% less from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares owns 0.01% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 32,921 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated holds 353,122 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru holds 0.02% or 5,016 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.01% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Ameriprise accumulated 165,937 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 10,720 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 5,426 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. 268 are owned by Advisory Net. Moreover, Victory Capital has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Citadel Advsr Lc has 0% invested in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) for 38,573 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Etrade Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,773 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity invested 0.01% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 25,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, which manages about $8.52B and $3.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 5,932 shares to 401,419 shares, valued at $23.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 738,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.54 million shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).