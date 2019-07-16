As Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Market Value Rose, Mutual Of America Capital Management Has Lifted Stake; Cubic Asset Management Trimmed Its Allstate (ALL) Position by $358,046

Cubic Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 4.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc sold 3,809 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,794 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, down from 85,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.39. About 1.18M shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL); 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Earned $8.02B; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 11/05/2018 – Allstate Returns Cash to Shareholders Through Dividends; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation and Its Key Subsidiaries; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR THE MONTH OF MARCH 2018 OF $222 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Earns a Spot on the 2018 Top 50 Companies List from DiversityInc

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) by 26.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 69,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 329,855 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 260,231 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.99. About 539,322 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management guidance worth the paper it is written on. $1bn wasted on M&A promising 16% EBITDA margins, they now stand at 7%. #failure; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 19,271 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 8.16M shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Co, a Georgia-based fund reported 36,431 shares. 250 were reported by Signaturefd Limited Liability Com. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,179 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0% stake. New York-based Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 57,763 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 465,277 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 207,092 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 55,182 shares. Weiss Multi owns 150,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 25,480 were accumulated by Trexquant Limited Partnership. Rmb Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 735 shares.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ferro Corp. (NYSE:FOE) by 261,111 shares to 322,889 shares, valued at $6.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lilly (Eli) & Co. (NYSE:LLY) by 8,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,293 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Analysts await The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $1.77 EPS, down 6.84% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ALL’s profit will be $589.60M for 14.74 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.30 actual EPS reported by The Allstate Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation invested in 0.26% or 61,166 shares. Blair William & Communications Il accumulated 0.01% or 22,123 shares. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Il accumulated 8,555 shares. Paloma Ptnrs holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 56,387 shares. White Pine Ltd Co invested 0.31% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability Company reported 112,597 shares stake. Motco holds 922 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 47,340 shares. Peoples Financial Ser holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 196 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc reported 563 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Affinity Investment Advisors holds 0.51% or 26,560 shares. Charter Com has 0.09% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Art Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 0.32% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 1,600 were accumulated by Denali Ltd.

