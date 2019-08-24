As Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Stock Price Rose, Cortina Asset Management Upped Holding; Country Club Trust Company Boosted Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Position

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 119.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 476,724 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 877,291 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.71M, up from 400,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 62.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 25,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 67,296 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05 million, up from 41,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $101.6. About 1.74M shares traded or 91.35% up from the average. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of EPS $5.42-EPS $5.62; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data; 19/04/2018 – DJ Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DGX); 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Capital Management Limited Com holds 174,883 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 3.86 million shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 9,200 shares. Paloma Prtn Com owns 20,501 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Lpl Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 25,157 shares. Daruma Cap Mgmt Llc reported 2.09M shares stake. Signaturefd, Georgia-based fund reported 250 shares. Advisory Research reported 87,975 shares stake. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.86% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 35,261 shares in its portfolio. 11,002 are held by Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated. Moreover, State Street has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Victory reported 710,077 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Holding Corp by 24,955 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $26.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp/Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 294,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,410 shares, and cut its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6,282 shares to 198,187 shares, valued at $19.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr by 23,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,875 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha stated it has 4 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bancorp & stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Somerset Com holds 0.82% or 17,253 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 385 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 51,390 shares. Amica Mutual Company accumulated 3,248 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 245,614 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 0.01% or 133,399 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Amalgamated Commercial Bank accumulated 17,192 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Ferguson Wellman Cap Mgmt Inc holds 4,000 shares. Moody State Bank Division holds 0.03% or 12,144 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 6,296 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 337,541 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

