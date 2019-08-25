As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Weber Alan W Decreased Stake; Copper Rock Capital Partners Position in Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Has Trimmed by $2.20 Million

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 16/03/2018 – @StateDept Warning to the State Department. See the press release below from Kratos $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc sold 157,491 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.30 million, down from 1.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $819.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $14.04. About 351,776 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 19/04/2018 – P&G – PGT PRODUCT ASSETS WILL RETURN TO ORIGINAL PARENT COMPANY TO REESTABLISH INDEPENDENT OTC BUSINESSES; 27/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Partners with All-Star Children’s Foundation for the Giving Challenge; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested in 0.01% or 14,400 shares. S Squared Ltd Liability Com stated it has 974,739 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 5,402 shares stake. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Jpmorgan Chase And Co stated it has 36,871 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Balyasny Asset Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Granite Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.23% or 1.39 million shares in its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 3,629 are held by Fifth Third Bancshares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 3,922 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 82,417 shares. Cortina Asset stated it has 877,291 shares. Rmb Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 50,850 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group stated it has 4.26M shares. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited accumulated 17,722 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 24,559 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 0.02% or 21,700 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Boston Partners has 136,399 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 68,224 are held by California Public Employees Retirement System. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 77,427 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 63,739 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 269,871 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability owns 13,746 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc reported 337,664 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 42,645 shares in its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Comm Na has 2,578 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 62,500 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 40,930 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt has 0.01% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genomic Health Inc (NASDAQ:GHDX) by 38,609 shares to 331,205 shares, valued at $22.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 85,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 312,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $157,440 activity. 4,000 shares were bought by Feintuch Richard D, worth $58,150.