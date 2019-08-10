As Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Valuation Rose, Shareholder S Squared Technology Lowered Position by $1.56 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Holder Segment Wealth Management Has Lifted Position by $300,380 as Stock Price Rose

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 6,530 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 26,553 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 20,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 8.28M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 27/03/2018 – Cloudwords introduces Adobe Experience Manager 6.4 integration available in Cloudwords Marketplace; 08/03/2018 – ABcann Retains VIRTUE as Agency of Record; 16/04/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK AGM APPROVES 0.787 LIRA/SHR GROSS CASH DIV; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 09/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Report: Coca-Cola, Turner unhappy with Grant Hill over Mountain Dew ad; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Sees Trading in Line With Views; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 26/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bb&T Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). California-based Capital Ww Investors has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Barclays Public Limited Company holds 132,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street owns 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 4.18M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 11,110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Llc invested in 18,805 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% or 26 shares in its portfolio. Garnet Equity Capital reported 13.54% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 121,153 were reported by Macquarie Group. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 11,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Art Advisors Lc has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Raymond James Financial Service Advsr Inc holds 0.01% or 155,901 shares in its portfolio. California Employees Retirement, a California-based fund reported 354,359 shares.

