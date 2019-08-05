As Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Shares Rose, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Lowered Position; Cibc World Markets Lowered Occidental Pete Del (OXY) Stake by $13.47 Million

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 538,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 738,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 8.62% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $19.3. About 2.70 million shares traded or 91.67% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Backs FY18 Rev $640M-$650M

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp sold 204,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.65% . The institutional investor held 429,329 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.42 million, down from 633,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.58% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $49.35. About 7.74 million shares traded. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 38.35% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST – POSSIBLE PIPELINE CAPACITY CONSTRAINTS (LATE 2018/ EARLY 2019 PENDING NEW PROJECT IN-SERVICE DATES); 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS NO DECISION YET ON WHETHER TO INCREASE 2018 CAPITAL BUDGET; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL BE “OPPORTUNISTIC” IN USES OF EXCESS CASH; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL 1Q CORE EPS 92C, EST. 71C; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL ON OUTLOOK FOR MIDLAND TO GULF COAST SAYS PIPELINE CONSTRAINTS WILL REQUIRE RAIL AND TRUCK UTILIZATION; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP QTRLY REVENUES $3,763 MLN VS $2,957 MLN; 27/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM OXY.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE VICKI HOLLUB SAYS EXPECTS PERMIAN RESOURCES BUSINESS TO BE CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN BY THIRD QUARTER; 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oxy Petroleum posts narrow Q2 beat, forms Midland Basin JV with Ecopetrol – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also 9News.com with their article: “Oxy reaches $1.5B JV deal with Colombian oil co. just ahead of Anadarko merger – 9News.com KUSA” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental: Winners Curse? – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Why Carl Icahn Is Suing Occidental Petroleum – Benzinga” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum’s Possible Future Path – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Cibc World Markets Corp, which manages about $12.23B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 103,218 shares to 403,569 shares, valued at $23.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 19,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,016 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Since June 10, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.62 million activity. 4,100 shares were bought by BURGHER CEDRIC W., worth $203,401 on Thursday, June 13. Backus Marcia E. had bought 10,000 shares worth $480,900 on Monday, June 10. On Tuesday, June 11 the insider Vangolen Glenn M. bought $242,650. 5,000 shares were bought by POLADIAN AVEDICK BARUYR, worth $243,850. $437,790 worth of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) was bought by Batchelder Eugene L.. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $724,200 was made by Brown Oscar K on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 60 investors sold OXY shares while 293 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 310 raised stakes. 590.78 million shares or 2.87% less from 608.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hartford Management invested in 0.21% or 109,159 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mngmt Ltd Com reported 75,898 shares stake. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Headinvest Ltd accumulated 33,072 shares. Town And Country National Bank And Dba First Bankers reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 141,144 shares. Ckw Gp accumulated 1,500 shares. Fragasso Gp Inc holds 0.57% or 40,192 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.06% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Regions Corp accumulated 118,775 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Nuveen Asset Ltd holds 306,835 shares. Pinnacle Ptnrs has 0.03% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Perritt Mgmt Incorporated has 0.14% invested in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 1.09M shares or 0.19% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icm Asset Mgmt Incorporated Wa holds 323,302 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial reported 120,890 shares. The New York-based Catalyst Advisors Lc has invested 0.06% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.08 million shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.86% or 877,291 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 250 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Captrust Advsrs holds 0% or 735 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 36,431 shares in its portfolio. Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0.19% stake. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership reported 25,480 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Capital International Investors invested in 1.29 million shares. 4,478 were accumulated by Advisory Networks Ltd Llc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc, which manages about $189.98 million and $85.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 80,000 shares to 198,300 shares, valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Shareholders Should Look Hard At Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:KTOS) 3.7% Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: Not Too Late to Catch This Train? – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull Of The Day: Kratos Defense (KTOS) – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos (KTOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.