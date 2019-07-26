As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Market Value Rose, Holder Weber Alan W Lowered by $1.02 Billion Its Position; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder London Co Of Virginia Has Cut Position as Stock Rose

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 0.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 2,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.68 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.84 million, down from 1.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $123.68. About 3.61M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $125; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON ENDS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALLL; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 30/04/2018 – Voya Large Cap Value Adds Chevron, Exits Wells Fargo

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.32. About 401,398 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value

London Co Of Virginia, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 162,826 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $195.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 772,377 shares, and has risen its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron aims for world’s lowest emission LNG plant in new Kitimat plan – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Csrwire.com and their article: “Chevron Recognized as one of the Best Places to Work for Disability Inclusion – CSRwire.com” published on July 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs Has 4 Top Pick Energy Stocks to Buy as OPEC Cuts Remain in Place – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.