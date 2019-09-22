As Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Share Value Rose, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Decreased Its Position by $1.10 Million; Bluemountain Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Pg&E (Put) (PCG) as Market Value Declined

Bluemountain Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Put) (PCG) by 80% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc sold 4.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.92M, down from 5.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemountain Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 14.39 million shares traded or 78.68% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 10/04/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $50; 26/05/2018 – California Faults PG&E Lines for Four Smaller October Fires; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 12:33 PM; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43 million, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 1.22 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 13/03/2018 Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial Systems Approved for International Marketing by U.S. State Department; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rbf Cap Lc reported 535,000 shares. 27,849 are owned by Asset. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.04% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 99,620 shares. Motco holds 137 shares. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advisors invested in 0.35% or 1.00 million shares. Principal Finance Grp Inc stated it has 37,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Investments Lc invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 2.11 million are held by Rare Infra. Duquesne Family Office Lc owns 3.05M shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 950,357 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.67% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 605,449 shares. Senator Group Limited Partnership reported 0.68% stake. Atria Limited Company accumulated 1.79M shares. Jet Capital Invsts Ltd Partnership reported 4.38% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Steadfast Cap Mngmt Lp has invested 2.15% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E Finally Filed Their Ch.11 Reorganization Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Netflix, Roku, and PG&E Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Playing With Fire Looking At Pacific Gas & Electric – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PG&E, Kemet, and Cars.com Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E outlines $18B reorganization plan for wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.94 EPS, down 16.81% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PCG’s profit will be $497.45M for 3.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by PG&E Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Research Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Blackrock has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks holds 67,400 shares. Paw Capital Corp holds 1.98% or 80,000 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 3,739 shares. Ranger Invest Management Lp has invested 1.34% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Benjamin F Edwards invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Japan-based Tokio Marine Asset has invested 0.07% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Invesco Ltd invested in 1.29M shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Com accumulated 9,789 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding Inc accumulated 333,762 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 1.27M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Axiom Limited Liability Company De has 97,065 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Symmetry Peak Mgmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The New York-based Prelude Capital Llc has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 128.63 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Receives $4.1 Million C5ISR System Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Multiple Kratos Missile Defense Targets Support Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Holding Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares While The Price Zoomed 364% Higher – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of Kratos Defense Lost Altitude in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call for Wednesday, May 8th – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 25, 2019.