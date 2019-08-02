As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Value Rose, D-E Shaw & Company Has Raised Holding by $4.43 Million; Avalon Global Asset Management Position in Lennar (Put) (LEN) Trimmed by $4.17 Million as Stock Value Declined

D-E Shaw & Company Inc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 127.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc bought 295,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 527,423 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.24 million, up from 232,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.1. About 1.38 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Put) (LEN) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $736,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 1.90 million shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon Sells Alexa’s Smart-Home Technology in Lennar Model Homes; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HLDR GAMCO DISAGREES WITH ISS DUAL CLASS RECOMMENDATION; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Orders, Backlog Boosted by CalAtlantic Acquisition; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON: EXPERIENCE CENTERS IN ALEXA-ENABLED LENNAR SMART HOMES; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Cap Limited reported 0.01% stake. Pnc Gru accumulated 2,000 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division has 215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paw Corp holds 1.7% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 110,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 134,896 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 28,051 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Aqr Cap Ltd Liability owns 29,509 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 883,840 shares. 1.72 million were accumulated by Stephens Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Company. Captrust holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 735 shares. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Winch Advisory Serv Lc has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd accumulated 8.04 million shares.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 30,000 shares to 70,300 shares, valued at $11.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) by 1.84M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 682,561 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. West Oak Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 0.99% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.87% or 16.44M shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Assocs accumulated 171,032 shares. 5.98M are held by Fmr Limited Co. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 12,936 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Fin Ltd Llc accumulated 16,397 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 67,363 shares. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Dupont accumulated 8,100 shares. National Pension Ser stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Caxton Assocs LP accumulated 1.57% or 220,000 shares. E&G Advsr LP has 0.15% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). 26,875 are held by Metropolitan Life Ins New York. Mcf Advsr reported 9,526 shares. Paloma Ptnrs owns 30,657 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.26M for 9.13 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.