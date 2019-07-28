As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Johnston Asset Management Lifted Holding; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Decreased Its Stake

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 24,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 534,055 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.29M, down from 558,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC BELIEVES `COOLER HEADS WILL PREVAIL’ ON TARIFFS; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 06:36 AM; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS MEXICO TRADE MADE UP 11% OF ITS 2017 VOLUME

Johnston Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 37.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnston Asset Management Corp bought 238,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 883,840 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.81 million, up from 644,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnston Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.48. About 802,363 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Affirms Full Yr 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 21/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $38M in Unmanned Systems Contract Awards; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KTOS); 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline reported 21,185 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns Limited Partnership invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 60,429 are owned by Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Kistler invested in 2,238 shares. 1,216 were accumulated by Frontier Invest Mngmt. Grimes And has 0.82% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 62,268 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems, a California-based fund reported 1.51 million shares. Bluecrest Capital Management reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Cookson Peirce & Co reported 252,603 shares. North Star Asset Management Inc reported 100,167 shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 2,414 shares. Somerville Kurt F stated it has 7,890 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Joel Isaacson And Lc reported 5,623 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) owns 0.13% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 7,707 shares. At Bank reported 4,454 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1492 Management Limited Liability reported 1.86% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ubs Asset Management Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 62,209 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 88,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Limited Co holds 270,599 shares. First Hawaiian Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Metropolitan Life New York stated it has 0.05% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 34,520 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 329,855 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 0% or 15,590 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & Co owns 527,423 shares. National Bank Of Montreal Can holds 485 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com stated it has 27,840 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 614,368 shares. Garnet Equity Cap Holding holds 738,757 shares.

