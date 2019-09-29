As Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder S Squared Technology Has Cut Its Holding; As Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) Stock Value Declined, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Raised Holding

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Total Sa (Adr) (TOT) by 9.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 88,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 1.01 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $56.98 million, up from 921,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Total Sa (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 4.42M shares traded or 130.90% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 28/05/2018 – TOTAL HAS 40% STAKE IN ANGOLA’S BLOCK 17; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 28/05/2018 – Total and Angola’s Sonangol Expand Cooperation; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 29/03/2018 – TTA: TOTAL: Total: Production Starts up at Timimoun Gas Field in Algeria; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL CEO: CANNOT TAKE RISK OF VIOLATING U.S. IRAN SANCTIONS; 07/04/2018 – Argaam: Saudi Aramco, Total to sign refinery expansion deal next week: report; 05/03/2018 TOTAL CEO PATRICK POUYANNE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL SEES `PLENTY OF SCENARIOS’ THAT DON’T HAVE PEAK DEMAND

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 824,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.88M, down from 974,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 1.06M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 19/04/2018 – Trump launches effort to boost U.S. weapons sales abroad; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Rev $143M; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc, which manages about $10.62B and $8.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 35,600 shares to 11,382 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Singapore Telecommunications L (SGAPY) by 272,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,231 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci South Korea Etf (EWY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.19M shares stake. Amalgamated Natl Bank stated it has 16,179 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Frontier Management Co Limited Liability Company invested in 237,282 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Techs stated it has 0.03% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 51,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 5,200 shares. Icm Asset Management Wa stated it has 5.43% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 90,000 are held by Catalyst Capital Advsrs. Winch Advisory Limited Liability has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Paradigm Cap Inc New York invested 1.34% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hardman Johnston Global Ltd Company stated it has 581,240 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 172,845 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Company holds 340,433 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc reported 298,899 shares stake.

S Squared Technology Llc, which manages about $136.14M and $134.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 62,500 shares to 252,500 shares, valued at $3.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).