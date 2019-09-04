As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Weber Alan W Has Lowered by $1.02 Billion Its Holding; As Pnc Bank (PNC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Parsec Financial Management Upped Its Stake

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $19.88. About 234,124 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Medtronic, NVIDIA, NutriSystem, AmTrust Financial Services, Kratos Defense & Securi; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 01/05/2018 – Air Force Global Strike Command Approves Kratos Aerial Gunnery Simulator for Use in Training; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase III; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY

Parsec Financial Management Inc increased its stake in Pnc Bank Corp (PNC) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parsec Financial Management Inc bought 5,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 98,707 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 93,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Pnc Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $128.72. About 525,797 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 124.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

