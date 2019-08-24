As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Market Value Rose, Weber Alan W Has Decreased Its Position by $1.02 Billion; As Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hbk Investments LP Lowered Stake

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (PBR) by 84.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 130,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The hedge fund held 24,558 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $391,000, down from 155,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 21.65 million shares traded or 36.09% up from the average. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 29/05/2018 – PETROBRAS PAYS INTEREST ON EQUITY OF BRL652.2M; 24/05/2018 – Eight Hours That Turned Petrobras CEO From Market Darling to Dud; 24/05/2018 – Brazil lawmaker Terra says gov’t proposal would change Petrobras pricing policy; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 22/05/2018 – PETROBRAS’S PEDRO PARENTE SPEAKS AFTER MEETING IN BRASILIA; 28/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CEO IS SAID TO MULL RESIGNATION, MOVE TO BRF: ESTADO; 26/03/2018 – Brazil aims to auction transfer-of-rights oil areas in second half -minister; 02/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.7893 FROM BRL1.8072; 18/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Leading global oil traders bid for Petrobras Africa; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TOTAL DEBT FELL TO $102.6B IN 1Q: PRESENTATION

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $19.27. About 1.46 million shares traded or 5.56% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 15/05/2018 – KRATOS MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY SPRUCE POINT MANAGEMENT; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. $0; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bolsonaro will seek to privatize Petrobras by end of term – report – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras trims full-year production target; Q2 output grows 3.8% – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Petrobras eyes sale of most power plants next year – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Oaktree’s Top 5 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Hbk Investments L P, which manages about $18.41 billion and $7.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Resideo Technologies Inc by 57,642 shares to 95,916 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sea Ltd by 371,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 507,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Pluralsight Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Public Ltd Com reported 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Waddell & Reed Financial has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 499,830 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 465,277 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 3.86M shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Manhattan reported 3,200 shares stake. 25,117 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. 1.59 million were reported by Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. 124,443 were accumulated by Rhumbline Advisers. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 55,182 are owned by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc reported 87,591 shares. Eam Investors Lc holds 0.32% or 82,417 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 503,378 shares in its portfolio.