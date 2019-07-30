As Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Share Price Rose, Eam Investors Has Decreased Its Holding; As Intel (INTC) Shares Declined, Creative Planning Boosted Its Position by $57.97 Million

Eam Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) by 39.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc sold 54,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,417 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 136,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.09. About 996,577 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point knows over-hyped drone and robotics companies very well ( $IRBT and $AVAV ). $KTOS is the worse of breed, spending almost nothing on capex and R&D #skeptic #bearish; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 19/03/2018 – I would love to know how a company like $KTOS restates cash, and why “corporate activities” are greater than cash. Where is the money? #skeptic; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS metrics mean little to us. Try finding another aerospace and defense company that cites “qualified bid and proposal pipeline” as a metric they report to investors #skeptic #promotion; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Creative Planning increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 109379.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Creative Planning bought 1.09 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.79M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Creative Planning who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 21.90M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Intel set to open up more than 6 percent after crushing earnings; 14/05/2018 – Intel Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – FogHorn to Showcase lloT Edge to Cloud Machine Learning with Google and Intel at Hannover Messe 2018; 03/04/2018 – Apple Said Planning Move From Intel For Mac Chips From 2020 (Video); 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 17/04/2018 – ICON Announces Agreement with Intel Allowing Integration of the lntel® Pharma Analytics Platform for Clinical Trials; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 29/03/2018 – Schneider Electric Receives Supplier Achievement Award from Strategic Partner, Intel; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Delivers Preview Release Of Secure Files Hardened With Intel® Data Guard At RSA Conference; 02/05/2018 – Akitio Partnering with Intel on External Thunderbolt™ 3 Intel® Optane™ SSD 905P Storage Solution for macOS & Windows

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $79,056 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. St Johns Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 1.18% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 125,894 shares. Fil Limited holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 5.63 million shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 77,648 shares. Jaffetilchin Invest Prns Limited Liability owns 17,714 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd has 1.89% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Wespac Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 1.68% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 45,113 shares. Diversified Com reported 13,776 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Allen Investment Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). North Star Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 119,981 shares. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.08% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 48,933 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 75,270 shares. Hendley And Communications accumulated 4,268 shares. 4,990 were reported by First Natl Bank Of Omaha. Davidson Inv has invested 0.03% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Creative Planning, which manages about $13.73 billion and $27.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 4,685 shares to 57,191 shares, valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 33,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Sunoco Lp (NYSE:SUN).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 150.56 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15M and $407.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inseego Corp. by 128,386 shares to 418,623 shares, valued at $1.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digital Turbine Inc. (MNDL) by 249,204 shares in the quarter, for a total of 746,123 shares, and has risen its stake in Icad Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bard Associates stated it has 0.97% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 68,503 are owned by Canal Insurance. Da Davidson & Com holds 12,131 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Suntrust Banks stated it has 34,520 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Advisory Services Network Ltd Company has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 4,478 shares. S Squared Techs Limited Liability Company invested in 11.77% or 974,739 shares. Daruma Cap Management Limited holds 2.09M shares or 3.71% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.02% or 446,500 shares in its portfolio. 659,444 are held by Driehaus Management Limited Liability. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 2,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 88,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Stephens Invest Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Com has invested 0.55% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 14,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.