As Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Valuation Rose, Managed Asset Portfolios Has Cut Holding by $4.26 Million; As Eagle Matls Com (EXP) Shares Declined, Holder Rhumbline Advisers Cut Stake by $396,704

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Eagle Matls Inc Com (EXP) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 126,915 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.77 million, down from 131,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Eagle Matls Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $89.21. About 132,574 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 09/03/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q EPS 76c; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 17.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc sold 193,821 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 943,296 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.59 million, down from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $17.66. About 723,209 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12B and $53.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Uniti Group Inc by 127,493 shares to 625,012 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kimco Rlty Corp Com (NYSE:KIM) by 51,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,396 shares, and has risen its stake in Qiagen Nv.

More notable recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Eagle Materials Announces the Retirement of CEO Dave Powers; Michael Haack, President and Chief Operating Officer, Will Succeed Powers – Business Wire” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MDJM and Cohen & Company among Financial gainers; CBL & Associates Properties and eXp World among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eagle Materials Issues Statement Regarding Sachem Head Nominations – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The Smartest People on Wall Street Are Buying These 3 Stocks — Should You? – Motley Fool” published on April 23, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Peter Lynch Screens Identify Opportunities for 2019 – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: January 25, 2019.

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.50M for 13.68 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Vanguard Gru Inc holds 4.08 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co reported 18,608 shares. Ellington Gp Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 2,300 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada Incorporated stated it has 0.03% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 3,175 are held by Next Fin Grp. Hourglass Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.9% or 34,193 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). 44,805 were reported by Moody Comml Bank Tru Division. Callahan Advsr Limited Liability Corporation owns 11,152 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,000 shares. Weitz Mgmt Inc invested in 0.22% or 59,500 shares. Third Avenue Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 175,889 shares. Metropolitan Life holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 14,557 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 7,039 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 11,000 were accumulated by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 11,070 shares. Jane Street Lc holds 28,429 shares. Bancshares Of America De accumulated 152,414 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.59% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Hightower Advsrs Limited Company reported 77,540 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Garnet Equity Holdings Incorporated invested 17.88% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). The Australia-based Macquarie Grp has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). State Street owns 4.16M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gru Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 6,102 are owned by Advisory Ser Networks Ltd Liability.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24M for 110.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Managed Asset Portfolios Llc, which manages about $361.80 million and $441.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,293 shares to 382,655 shares, valued at $14.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaworld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 58,203 shares in the quarter, for a total of 372,156 shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos XQ-58A Valkyrie Completed its Maiden Flight on March 5, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Baird hones in on Kratos contract miss – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kratos Stumbles, but Is It Still a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kratos (KTOS) Looks Good: Stock Adds 7.5% in Session – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Zacks.com‘s news article titled: “Bull Of The Day: Kratos Defense (KTOS) – Zacks.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.