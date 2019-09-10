As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Valuation Rose, Weber Alan W Trimmed Its Position by $1.02 Billion; As Dollar General (DG) Shares Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Trimmed Holding

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 13.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, down from 25,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $4.27 during the last trading session, reaching $156.49. About 2.46 million shares traded or 41.91% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 28/05/2018 – FOX59 News: #BREAKING: @IMPDnews releases surveillance video of fatal Dollar General shooting, asks public to help ID suspect; 15/03/2018 – In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 EPS $5.95-EPS $6.15; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Anticipates a FY18 Cash Benefit of $300M as a Result of The U.S. Tax Act; 15/03/2018 – In the earnings space, Dollar General, J. Jill, Adobe Systems, Broadcom and Ulta Beauty are all slated to release their latest financial results; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28 million, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $18.62. About 684,733 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – RT @sprucepointcap: True to form, $KTOS dodges answering questions to Barrons this weekend, and pumps another press release this morning de…; 16/03/2018 – Rules based index investing a better business model to fairly allocate capital in America right? Never fear, Spruce Point is committed to protecting the common shareholder and American taxpayer with old fashion detective work $KTOS; 21/03/2018 – U.S. State Department Approves a Second Kratos High Performance Tactical Unmanned Aerial System for International Marketing; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract with $93.3 Million Potential Value; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $340.30 million for 28.56 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,345 shares. 21,982 are held by Sector Pension Investment Board. Lord Abbett Lc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 136,785 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com reported 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Inc holds 0.12% or 1.12 million shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Incorporated stated it has 2,000 shares. Semper Augustus Invests Group Ltd Co owns 55,147 shares for 4.04% of their portfolio. First Republic Investment Management Inc holds 0.06% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 102,741 shares. Joel Isaacson & Co Lc invested in 0.11% or 6,387 shares. Wesbanco Commercial Bank, a West Virginia-based fund reported 1,865 shares. 1.16M are owned by Morgan Stanley. Polen Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 4.72% or 7.56M shares. Putnam Invs Limited reported 2,442 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv holds 15,154 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 51,143 shares.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dollar General Stock Jumped 16% in August – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Family Dollar to pay $1.2 million for selling expired, obsolete products – MarketWatch” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Don’t Sell Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Cloudera, Dollar General, GE, Lyft, Match, MongoDB, Palo Alto, Papa Johnâ€™s, Slack, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (NYSE:BR) by 4,000 shares to 21,900 shares, valued at $2.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bull Of The Day: Kratos Defense (KTOS) – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Fridayâ€™s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Walmart, Nvidia, Amgen, Applied Materials, Alibaba, Intel, Merck and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Multiple Kratos Missile Defense Targets Support Exercise Formidable Shield 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.