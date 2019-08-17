As Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) Market Value Rose, S Squared Technology Cut Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shares Declined, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 25,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 415,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.46 million, down from 441,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 25.00 million shares traded or 15.49% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP

S Squared Technology Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (KTOS) by 9.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Squared Technology Llc sold 104,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 974,739 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Squared Technology Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.1. About 2.81 million shares traded or 98.13% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 21/03/2018 – KRATOS – GETS U.S. STATE DEPT. APPROVAL TO MARKET A SECOND OF JET TACTICAL UNMANNED AERIAL SYSTEMS TO N. AMERICAN, EUROPEAN, ASIA PACIFIC COUNTRIES; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys New 3.4% Position in Kratos; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 24/05/2018 – Kratos Awarded Unmanned Aerial Target Drone Systems Contract With $93.3 M Potential Value; 20/03/2018 – Mike Stone: Exclusive: Trump to boost exports of lethal drones to more U.S. allies w/@mattspetalnick $KTOS $TXT $BA $LMT; 16/03/2018 – Corporate assets $KTOS fastest growing segment, where is the depreciation? They don’t generate cash flow, and not buying their “adj EPS” #skeptic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,400 are owned by First Hawaiian Financial Bank. Hanson Mcclain holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. One Trading Lp holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 19,316 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 487,701 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 155,975 shares stake. Blackrock owns 8.16M shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr holds 0% or 11,002 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 80,640 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 87,591 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Com invested in 0.29% or 27,840 shares. Capital Rech Invsts accumulated 0% or 543,700 shares. The Connecticut-based Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 503,378 are owned by Invesco Ltd. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 134,896 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd Com owns 1.11 million shares.

More notable recent Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Kratos Receives $23 Million Sole Source High Performance Jet Drone Production Contract Award – GlobeNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kratos Receives $7.7 Million in C5ISR System Program Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Kratos Defense Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Becomes Oversold (KTOS) – Nasdaq” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Kratos Defense (KTOS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 1.23% or 105,347 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 3,980 shares. Nebraska-based Pittenger And Anderson Inc has invested 0.81% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rock Point Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 1.49% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Merian Global (Uk) has 105,824 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank Corp holds 2.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 138,981 shares. 278,205 are owned by Wharton Business Grp Inc Llc. Walter Keenan Financial Consulting Com Mi Adv stated it has 103,954 shares or 2.47% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Inc accumulated 296,117 shares. Notis invested in 0.83% or 31,910 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs LP invested in 0.03% or 12,298 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 105,607 shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs owns 5,068 shares. Centurylink Invest Mngmt holds 1.48% or 67,025 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Com invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).