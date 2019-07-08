As Kratos Defense And Security So (KTOS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Montag A & Associates Has Trimmed by $383,460 Its Position; Montag & Caldwell Position in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Decreased by $7.75 Million as Shares Declined

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense And Security So (KTOS) by 44.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 25,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,417 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $491,000, down from 56,981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense And Security So for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 148,500 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Proud to be an American, but not proud that our financial system rewards incompetent mangers and companies like Kratos $KTOS that have a history of running afoul of the law @USArmy @GoArmy @usairforce @USAgov @USNavy; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 24/05/2018 – Kratos to Provide High Performance Target Drones and Related Services Under This 5 Yr Multiple Award IDIQ Contract Vehicle; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Ope; 15/05/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. Update sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS 1Q REV. $143.0M, EST. $145.3M; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog

Montag & Caldwell Llc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc sold 31,138 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 341,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.34M, down from 372,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $253.19. About 105,266 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Nebraska-based Ameritas has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Macquarie Gp Ltd has 121,153 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bard Assocs Inc has 0.97% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 543,700 were accumulated by Capital Research. 51,586 are owned by Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Victory owns 710,077 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Illinois-based Hightower Llc has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Etrade Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 21,706 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg stated it has 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Fred Alger Inc, New York-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.02% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Voloridge Investment Management Limited Liability Co owns 55,182 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 149.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,986 shares to 9,551 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 9,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,234 shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mngmt Limited Company holds 19,375 shares. Select Equity Ltd Partnership accumulated 101,061 shares or 0% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va invested in 1,155 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 8,216 shares. Parkside Bankshares & Tru invested in 0.06% or 744 shares. 195,576 were accumulated by Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Liability Corporation. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 55,550 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 16,466 shares. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt stated it has 1,141 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 16 shares. 49,715 are held by Levin Cap Strategies L P. First Commonwealth Pa owns 0.31% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,971 shares. Daiwa Sb Investments has 0.05% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 970 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Amer Rech & Com reported 51 shares.

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 68,368 shares to 248,063 shares, valued at $41.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.