As Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Has Cut by $1.10 Million Its Stake; American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Cadence Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $645,752

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 95.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 12,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 24,956 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 12,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.89. About 4.61 million shares traded or 26.68% up from the average. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance International Net Premiums Written $4.13 Billion; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 12/04/2018 – AIG, Ernst & Young in Global Tax Compliance, Technology Pact; 02/05/2018 – AIG Bd of Directors Declares Common Stk Div of $0.32 Per Shr; 09/05/2018 – AIG executive pay draws unusually strong shareholder opposition; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 03/05/2018 – AIG OFFICIAL SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT ”AN IMMEDIATE CHANGE” FROM U.S. APPEALS COURT DECISION INVALIDATING U.S. DEPARTMENT OF LABOR FIDUCIARY RULE; 07/05/2018 – BILLIONAIRE INVESTOR CARL ICAHN HAS SOLD HIS LARGE STAKE IN AIG – FORBES, CITING; 24/05/2018 – AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CEO OF AIG INSURANCE CO. CHINA; 24/05/2018 – AIG SAYS ERIC ZHENG LEAVING CO. TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) (KTOS) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.43M, down from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Security (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $20.66. About 1.34M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 19/03/2018 – Let me ask you this: how profitable are $KTOS contracts, when no one else in the world is bidding on them other than Kratos? Here’s a recent one announced Feb 2018 from Micro Systems, one of its drone businesses #weakbacklog; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 24/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – CONTRACT WITH A CEILING OF $93.3 MLN, AND A 5 YEAR PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Issues a Statement; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS is essentially a struggling roll-up of tainted companies lead by a checkered management team with a history of value destruction #bearish; 16/03/2018 – $KTOS management not responding to Barrons for comment. Clamming up when the facts are the facts? #bearish #negative

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.17 million for 129.13 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

