As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Share Value Rose, Weber Alan W Has Decreased Position; Acadian Asset Management Has Raised Its Qiwi Plc (QIWI) Position by $2.17 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.82. About 1.36M shares traded or 3.69% up from the average. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT; 16/04/2018 – Kratos Receives Gold Supplier Award from BAE Systems; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BASED ON MOST RECENT PUBLICLY AVAILABLE INFORMATION, KRATOS BELIEVES THAT ITS INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF COMPANY; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 05/04/2018 – Kratos Opens Facility in New South Wales, Australia Focused on Tactical and Target Unmanned Aerial Systems; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 16/03/2018 – Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Qiwi Plc (QIWI) by 44.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 154,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 505,025 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 350,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qiwi Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.66. About 141,496 shares traded. Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has declined 21.47% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.90% the S&P500. Some Historical QIWI News: 23/05/2018 – QIWI PLC – 2018 TOTAL ADJUSTED NET REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY 15% TO 20% OVER 2017; 27/04/2018 – Sergey Solonin Reports 20.12% Stake In QIWI; 28/03/2018 QIWI 4Q ADJ EPS 10.48 RUBLES; 23/05/2018 – QIWI 1Q EPS 15.17 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q EPS 7.26 RUBLES; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY DILUTED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY EQUITY HOLDERS OF PARENT RUB 7.26 PER SHARE; 23/05/2018 – QIWI SEES FY ADJ REV +15% TO +20%; 28/03/2018 – QIWI PLC QTRLY REVENUE RUB 6,365 MLN VS RUB 4,892 MLN; 28/03/2018 – QIWI 4Q Rev $111M; 23/05/2018 – QIWI Sees FY18 Total Adjusted Net Rev up 15%-20% Over FY17

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 15,746 shares to 24,299 shares, valued at $4.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 1.41M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.21M shares, and cut its stake in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 148.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

