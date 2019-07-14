As Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) Valuation Rose, Holder Weber Alan W Lowered Its Position by $1.02 Billion; 12 West Capital Management LP Has Boosted Holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) as Valuation Declined

12 West Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 179.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12 West Capital Management Lp bought 472,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 735,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.69M, up from 263,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12 West Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $71.54. About 703,989 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 34.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM SEES ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT, PHASE 3 IN LATE 2018; 14/04/2018 – Alnylam flags looming FDA application for givosiran, adding another round of stellar efficacy data from early study $ALNY; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 12/03/2018 – ALNYLAM RETAINS GLOBAL RIGHTS TO LUMASIRAN, AN INVESTIGATIONAL; 26/03/2018 – Alnylam Receives European Medicines Agency PRIME Designation for Accelerated Assessment of Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 07/05/2018 – Alnylam at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – From the night bureau: The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Weber Alan W decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions (KTOS) by 95.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weber Alan W sold 65,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,281 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.28M, down from 68,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weber Alan W who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 580,042 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – We are very concerned about $KTOS mgmt and their background from Titan Corp. CFO worked at Arthur Andersen and omits from her bio #warning #bearish; 20/03/2018 – Kratos and Orbital ATK Missile Products Division Reaffirm Kratos’ Oriole Rocket Motor Exclusive Rights Agreement; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – SG Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Kratos; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 19/03/2018 – Kratos Believes Its Insiders Currently Own About 15% of the C; 16/03/2018 – Spruce Point is pleased to release a critical report on Kratos Defense & Security ($KTOS) with 40-70% downside risk; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O – KRATOS ISSUES A STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Liability, a Georgia-based fund reported 250 shares. Washington Trust Natl Bank has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0% stake. Weber Alan W accumulated 0% or 3,281 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability Co reported 29,509 shares. Daruma Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.09M shares stake. Ww owns 1.16 million shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Canal Insurance has invested 0.36% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Stephens Ar has 57,763 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Invesco holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 503,378 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 19,271 shares. California Employees Retirement System reported 354,359 shares. Da Davidson invested in 12,131 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 12,478 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.04 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.01 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 150.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office owns 0% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 20 shares. The Virginia-based Alexandria Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.9% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Trexquant Lp has 10,080 shares. The New York-based Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.4% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership reported 205,017 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0.03% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Llc has 0.04% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 8,892 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Amer Century Incorporated accumulated 710,850 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.03% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Moreover, Winslow Evans & Crocker has 0.04% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Crow Point Partners Ltd Liability holds 2,190 shares. 49,445 are held by Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Research Inc. Hrt Fin Limited holds 7,576 shares.