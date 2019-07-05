As Kraton Perform (KRA) Stock Price Rose, Wilen Investment Management Has Raised Position; Infosys LTD (INFY) Market Valuation Declined While Oldfield Partners Llp Trimmed Its Holding

Wilen Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Kraton Perform (KRA) by 55.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp bought 51,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 144,002 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57 million, up from 92,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Kraton Perform for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $31.49. About 39,478 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan

Oldfield Partners Llp decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp sold 902,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.62 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.53M, down from 4.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 12.57M shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 18.37% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.94% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 31/05/2018 – Infosys Limited: Investor Meeting; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q NET INCOME 36.9B RUPEES, EST. 37.11B; 04/05/2018 – Infosys Limited – Disclosures; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 13/04/2018 – Infosys 4Q EPS 26c; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS 4Q REV. 180.83B RUPEES; 13/04/2018 – Infosys January-March Net Profit INR36.90 Bln, Up 2.4% on Year; 13/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; GW Pharmaceuticals, Tata Motors and Infosys Trade Actively; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on July, 12. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. INFY’s profit will be $560.22M for 20.48 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $987.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cia De Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN) by 19,100 shares to 4.37M shares, valued at $75.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 18,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Sk Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM).

