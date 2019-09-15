As Kraton (KRA) Valuation Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Has Upped Position; Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose While Tcw Group Has Boosted Holding by $757,778

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 175,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 490,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25 million, up from 315,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 149,695 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 24/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Kraton Corporation (KRA); 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – CONTINUE TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MILLION; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 8.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 3,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 42,410 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.60M, up from 39,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $222.24. About 869,815 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 16/04/2018 – Air Products Announces North America Price Increase for Liquid Argon; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS CLOSED TODAY ON $1.3B LU-AN SYNGAS JV PROJECT; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantbot Ltd Partnership holds 1,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Century Cos owns 94,278 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 5,047 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connor Clark And Lunn Management has 10,525 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt holds 0.01% or 309,636 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 155 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0% or 33,432 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 96,978 shares stake. Mason Street Limited Liability, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 10,687 shares. 24,774 are held by Ironwood Management Ltd Llc. Lumbard And Kellner Limited Co owns 82,353 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 10,078 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Inc Lc invested 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Comerica Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 30,047 shares.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $341.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 20,006 shares to 284,644 shares, valued at $11.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 8,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,591 shares, and cut its stake in Willscot Corp.

Tcw Group Inc, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 607,159 shares to 565,226 shares, valued at $24.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 667,303 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.05M shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

