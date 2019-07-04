As Kraton (KRA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Corsair Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake; Jefferies Group Has Lowered Its Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG) by $1.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Jefferies Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 60.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc sold 21,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,802 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE 1Q EPS $1.50; 01/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Raises Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC to 87.8%; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14M, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $31.47. About 67,104 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 37.99% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $502.4 MLN VS $458.1 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – EXPECT TO REDUCE 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET DEBT BY $125 – $150 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 99,800 shares to 55,260 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,432 shares, and cut its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Despegar.com, Corp. (DESP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Kraton Corporation Announces Global Price Increase for Tall Oil Fatty Acids – PRNewswire” published on February 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kraton Corporation Lifts Force Majeure on Tall Oil Fatty Acid and Distilled Tall Oil Product Lines – PRNewswire” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s why Kraton Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:KRA) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation (KRA) CFO Stephen Tremblay is Leaving – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: November 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 11,287 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 51,792 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 300 shares. Bbva Compass Commercial Bank Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 11,174 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.01% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). First Wilshire Mngmt accumulated 158,897 shares. 74,700 are held by Lapides Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. 315,242 were accumulated by Corsair Capital Mgmt L P. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Bailard Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Hsbc Public Limited owns 71,469 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 156,554 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 35,475 shares. Rothschild & Asset Management Us holds 0.27% or 787,552 shares in its portfolio. Secor Advisors Lp accumulated 27,695 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 78.50 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 5,955 shares to 15,955 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 10,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,635 shares, and has risen its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:JD).

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Balance Sheet Numbers Are Key for Chesapeake Energy Stock – Investorplace.com” on January 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cheniere Corpus Christi Stage III and Apache Sign Long-Term Gas Supply Agreement Indexed to Global LNG Prices – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Cheniere Appoints Michele A. Evans to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Cheniere Rolls Up Subsidiary for 1% Premium – 24/7 Wall St.” published on May 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cheniere Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results and Reconfirms Full Year 2019 Guidance – Business Wire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Barnett Inc has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 90,017 shares. Mcgowan Asset Inc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 39,145 were accumulated by Levin Strategies Limited Partnership. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 45,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 225,537 shares. Sei Investments holds 208,848 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 23,784 shares. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 700 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 5.35 million shares. Mathes has 46,695 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc stated it has 681,853 shares. 9,544 were accumulated by Exchange Cap Mngmt. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 29,942 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).