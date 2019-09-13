As Kraton (KRA) Stock Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Raised Stake; Community Bank Of Raymore Cut General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $310,000

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 55.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 175,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 490,737 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.25M, up from 315,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 78,248 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Rev $502.4M; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Kraton’s New Eur Notes And Upsized Term Loan; 08/03/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Successful Closing of Term Loan Refinancing; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M

Community Bank Of Raymore decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 3.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore sold 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 853,233 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.96M, down from 884,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.4. About 32.20M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $45 MLN CHARGE RELATED TO UPDATES TO U.S. TAX REFORM IMPACT ON ENERGY INVESTMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett is not looking to buy all or part of General Electric, he told CNBC on Friday; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 24/04/2018 – SULZER AG SUN.S – AWARDED LARGE PUMPS ORDERS FROM GE POWER INDIA LIMITED; 07/03/2018 – GE REPRESENTATIVE COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – GE 1Q Earnings Beat Is ‘Relief Rally’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Drops 23 Points as GE Jump Not Enough — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – GE: REPORTS OF NEGATIVE IMPACT ON GE’S COSTS `UNGROUNDED’

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.13 billion for 18.08 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold KRA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.89 million shares or 1.62% less from 29.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44B and $341.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 81,293 shares to 42,617 shares, valued at $1.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Playa Hotels & Resorts Nv by 55,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 666,029 shares, and cut its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS).