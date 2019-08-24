As Kraton (KRA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Decreased Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Ci Investments Has Lifted Stake

Ci Investments Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ci Investments Inc bought 56,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.25M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.44M, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ci Investments Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.61. About 25.88M shares traded or 19.45% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORMS REVENUE OF $7,163 MLN, UP 2 PCT

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kraton Corp (KRA) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 146,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 436,809 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.06M, down from 583,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kraton Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $840.54M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.51. About 186,730 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kraton Corp EUR Unsecd Nts ‘B’ (Recovery Rtg: ‘5’); 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36; 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 09/04/2018 – Kraton Positioned for Market Growth at CHINAPLAS 2018

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Semgroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 1.51 million shares to 7.15M shares, valued at $105.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 11.76% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.02 per share. KRA’s profit will be $36.15 million for 5.81 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by Kraton Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microcaps dominate midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kraton Corporation (KRA) CEO Kevin Fogarty on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kraton Corporation Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kraton Corp (KRA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Ci Investments Inc, which manages about $17.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 8,500 shares to 50,400 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco Is Unjustly Oversold – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GSKY, NPTN, TTWO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.