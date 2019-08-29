As Kraton (KRA) Share Value Declined, Corsair Capital Management LP Raised by $5.00 Million Its Holding; Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) Shareholder Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lowered Holding by $11.02 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Corsair Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Kraton Corporation (KRA) by 98.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corsair Capital Management Lp bought 156,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% . The hedge fund held 315,242 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 158,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corsair Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kraton Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $887.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $27.45. About 29,783 shares traded. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.68; 25/04/2018 – KRATON CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.58; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 61C; 08/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 21/05/2018 – KRATON REPORTS RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ANY & ALL OF OU; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 20/03/2018 – Kraton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Kraton Says Subsidiary to Borrow Additional $90.0 Million in Incremental U.S. Dollar-Denominated Term Loans Under Existing Term-Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – KRATON CORP KRA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $36

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Diageo Plc Adr (DEO) by 21.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 67,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 240,970 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.43M, down from 308,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Diageo Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $170.07. About 86,259 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 10/05/2018 – George Dickel Tennessee Whisky Releases New TABASCO® Brand Barrel Finish – A Partnership Made In The South; 18/04/2018 – Diageo, Plc – Disclosed SEC investigation(s) confirmed as ongoing. Inadequate disclosures make it impossible to assess a material and ongoing risk. (published 31-Jan) $DEO; 24/05/2018 – Diageo to Sell U.S. Drinks Brands for Up to $1 Bln -Sky News; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 04/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – DIAGEO ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF SUSAN KILSBY AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD; 19/04/2018 – DIAGEO PLC SAYS DIAGEO INVESTMENT CORPORATION OR DIAGEO CAPITAL PLC MAY USE THIS PROSPECTUS TO OFFER FROM TIME TO TIME GUARANTEED DEBT SECURITIES

Corsair Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.44 billion and $325.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 5,222 shares to 6,798 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nomad Foods Ltd by 404,468 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,403 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 35,900 shares. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.91% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 74,700 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Com The has 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 20,349 shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Ironwood Investment reported 0.71% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Mackenzie Fincl invested in 0.01% or 102,044 shares. State Street invested in 891,045 shares. First Wilshire Mngmt accumulated 158,897 shares. Eagle Boston Investment Management stated it has 1.08% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Ameritas Prns accumulated 0% or 2,659 shares. Quantitative Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% stake. 91,868 were accumulated by Ajo Limited Partnership. 6,500 were accumulated by Everence Capital Management Inc. Howe Rusling has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA).