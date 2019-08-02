As Kraft Heinz Company (KMB) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Willis Investment Counsel Boosted Position; As Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Share Price Declined, Holder Pillar Pacific Capital Management Has Decreased by $331,760 Its Stake

Willis Investment Counsel increased its stake in Kraft Heinz Company (KMB) by 13.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel bought 23,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 205,742 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, up from 181,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kraft Heinz Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.82. About 766,200 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK EXECUTIVES SPEAK ON CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly Clark Tops Sales, Profit Views — Earnings Review; 11/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – KIM UNDERHILL, PRESIDENT OF KIMBERLY-CLARK PROFESSIONAL, HAS BEEN NAMED GROUP PRESIDENT KIMBERLY-CLARK NORTH AMERICA; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK LOST MARKET SHARE IN DIAPERS IN CHINA; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Expects Restructuring Charges of $1.35B-$1.5B by End of 2020; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 2,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 55,471 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, down from 57,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $151.9. About 1.21 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62M and $864.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in L3 Technologies Inc. by 2,110 shares to 9,926 shares, valued at $2.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 8.42% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.9 per share. ITW’s profit will be $671.09M for 18.43 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual earnings per share reported by Illinois Tool Works Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $4.56 million activity. $2.57 million worth of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) shares were sold by NAGARAJAN SUNDARAM.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.