As Kraft Foods (MDLZ) Stock Price Rose, First Interstate Bank Has Trimmed Position by $325,579; Costar Group (CSGP) Holding Lifted by Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Costar Group Inc. (CSGP) by 25.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc bought 23,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 115,725 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $64.12M, up from 92,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.08% or $18.3 during the last trading session, reaching $576.28. About 315,557 shares traded or 20.59% up from the average. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500.

First Interstate Bank decreased its stake in Kraft Foods Inc (MDLZ) by 4.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank sold 6,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 135,289 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.29 million, down from 141,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Kraft Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.39. About 6.60M shares traded or 17.51% up from the average. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez Backs 2018 Organic Net Rev Growth of 1% to 2%; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS PRICING FOR CASH TENDER, CONSENT SOLICITATION; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 15/05/2018 – TRIAN REDUCED MDLZ, WEN, PNR IN 1Q: 13F; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop; 11/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $2.92B and $3.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc. by 48,180 shares to 670,970 shares, valued at $152.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 10,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06M shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Lc reported 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Glenmede Tru Na reported 1,548 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 702 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Stephens Gp Ltd Liability invested in 1.67% or 159,394 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser reported 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Amer Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 79,950 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd has 1,908 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hillsdale has 0.05% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Sandy Spring Natl Bank has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 13 shares. National Pension Ser holds 48,541 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Limited Company reported 2,025 shares. 80,942 are held by Lord Abbett And. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 20,048 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 0.09% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold MDLZ shares while 417 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 331 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.18% more from 1.04 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Allsquare Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 1,693 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Banking reported 0.22% stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 1.80M shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Fund holds 30,040 shares. Hbk Limited Partnership stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Private Wealth Advsr holds 8,060 shares. First Midwest National Bank Division, Illinois-based fund reported 10,176 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Co holds 300 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2.06 million were accumulated by Principal Fin Group. 2.08 million were reported by Sound Shore Mngmt Ct. Wetherby Asset Mngmt holds 0.15% or 25,761 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.11% or 16,270 shares. Da Davidson & Company has invested 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab accumulated 219,484 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advsrs accumulated 528 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $894.14 million for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $450.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 90,224 shares to 276,928 shares, valued at $21.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Res(Vir) (NYSE:D) by 5,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,706 shares, and has risen its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem In (NASDAQ:FIBK).