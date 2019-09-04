As Korn Ferry Com New (KFY) Stock Price Declined, Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lifted Holding; Alliant (LNT) Holder Hills Bank & Trust Company Cut Its Position

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Korn Ferry Com New (KFY) by 139% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 19,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.24% . The hedge fund held 33,116 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 13,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Korn Ferry Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $38.06. About 330,243 shares traded. Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) has declined 39.75% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KFY News: 22/03/2018 – Korn Ferry’s Michael Hyter Named as One of `The Most Influential Blacks in Corporate America’; 05/04/2018 – Audrey Tan Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner in Singapore; 09/04/2018 – Lorraine Hack Joins Korn Ferry as Senior Client Partner; 20/04/2018 – DJ Korn/Ferry International, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFY); 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q EPS 48c; 06/04/2018 – SoFi Partners with Korn Ferry to Offer New Career Tools to Members; 12/04/2018 – Korn Ferry CMO Survey: More than Half of Marketers Say They Can’t Make Direct Correlation Between Marketing Efforts and the Bottom Line; 06/03/2018 – Korn/Ferry 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY INTERNATIONAL QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $ 460.8 MLN VS $ 394.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 – KORN/FERRY 3Q FEE REV. $447.6M, EST. $416.3M

Hills Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Alliant Corp (LNT) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company analyzed 11,599 shares as the company's stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 6,827 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322,000, down from 18,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Alliant Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $12.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 1.36 million shares traded or 21.34% up from the average. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500.

Hills Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $371.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5,922 shares to 16,287 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 7,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02M for 15.22 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Moreover, Thomas White International Ltd has 0.2% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 23,200 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.04% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 12.18 million shares. At Natl Bank holds 16,958 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Westwood owns 597,425 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 220,695 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Savant Capital Llc has invested 0.07% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 5,163 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% or 141,171 shares in its portfolio. Winch Advisory Lc owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na has 11,213 shares. Lmr Ptnrs Llp accumulated 9,191 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 1,751 shares. 84,034 were accumulated by Grace White New York.

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:DISH) by 35,373 shares to 407 shares, valued at $13,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Strategic Ed Inc Com by 7,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,297 shares, and cut its stake in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold KFY shares while 67 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 48.57 million shares or 0.74% less from 48.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 58,700 shares. Pnc Service Group invested in 6,669 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 26,800 shares. 8.61M are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.02% or 44,600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Eaton Vance has 5,176 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 24,176 shares. Oberweis Asset Management reported 8,680 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stifel Financial Corp, a Missouri-based fund reported 196,940 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited holds 0% or 279 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 22,773 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 476,982 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 19,335 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 76,787 shares in its portfolio.