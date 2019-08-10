As Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Valuation Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Has Trimmed Holding; As Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) Market Value Declined, Veritable LP Upped Its Holding

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt (PEI) by 47.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 312,078 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 212,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Pennsylvania Rl Estate Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.42M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 1.69M shares traded or 19.39% up from the average. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 20/03/2018 PREIT Announces Dynamic Remerchandising at Dartmouth Mall as Part of Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing the Shopper Experience; 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Has No Material Debt Maturities Until 2021; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands; 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture; 29/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Modifies, Extends Two of Its $150 Million 5-Yr Term Loans; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEI); 29/05/2018 – PREIT – EXECUTION OF MODIFICATION & EXTENSION OF $400 MLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND 2 $150 MLN 5-YEAR TERM LOANS

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 212,739 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94B and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brighthouse Finl Inc by 14,338 shares to 5,662 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 464,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 743,640 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

