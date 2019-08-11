As Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Stock Price Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Cut Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding Maintained by Aspiriant Llc

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 15,056 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 39,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.15 million, up from 24,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 03/04/2018 – $FNJN $CSCO Finjan prevails against Cisco Systems as both ‘494 and ‘844 IPR patent challenge trials are denied; 16/05/2018 – CISCO – TOTAL PRE-TAX CASH CHARGES TO GAAP FINANCIAL RESULTS RELATED TO RESTRUCTURING PLAN IS ESTIMATED TO BE ABOUT $300 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 14/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tariff Tweet Turn, Broadcom’s Way Forward, Cisco’s Turnaround — Barron’s Blog

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76M, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $10.41. About 212,739 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 11,907 shares to 145,176 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 107,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,207 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Fast Growing Stocks Beating the S&P 500 – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Cisco Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CSCO) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Plugs In Another Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66,299 are held by Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability. Bowling Port Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wasatch stated it has 101,342 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 278,770 are held by Cullinan Assoc Incorporated. The Maryland-based Maryland Cap Mngmt has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Joel Isaacson Co Limited Liability Company reported 0.39% stake. Sterling Investment Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 43,760 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Morgan Stanley has 43.69 million shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Shell Asset holds 655,287 shares or 0.78% of its portfolio. Sfe Inv Counsel owns 20,650 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Ballentine Limited Com reported 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Personal Fincl accumulated 1.69% or 102,857 shares. Wilkins Invest Counsel holds 25,649 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 113,772 shares or 0.82% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Korea Electric Power Corporation Files 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F – PRNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Korea Electric Power Corporation 2018 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2018. More interesting news about Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Republic Bank (FRC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 South Korean Stocks That Are Feeling the Heat – Investorplace.com” with publication date: April 24, 2017.