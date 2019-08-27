As Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Silchester International Investors Llp Lowered Stake by $24.55 Million; Jana Partners Cut Its Stake in Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) by $114.52 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $37.63. About 532,341 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB WERE ABOUT $391 MLN, WHICH REPRESENTS AVERAGE DAILY SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 11.7 PCT; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.45. About 93,645 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation

More notable recent Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “KEPCO: For Now, Direction Of Earnings Is The Key – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Unknown but Amazing Dividend Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on March 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “World’s biggest fund may have to sell big stakes in Glencore, Anglo American – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “KEPCO: Improving Generation Mix, Stabilizing Costs – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KEPCO: Despite Tariff Risks, Earnings To Gradually Improve – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HNI Corporation (HNI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should We Expect From HD Supply Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:HDS) Earnings In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Delcath Enhances Board of Directors With Appointment of Commercial Leader, John R. Sylvester – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Industrial Services Industry Outlook: Prospects Gloomy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HD Supply Leaders Receive Prestigious Awards in Their Fields – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.