As Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Shares Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Has Cut Stake; As Pfizer Com (PFE) Stock Declined, Shareholder Scholtz & Company Decreased Its Stake

Scholtz & Company Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) by 52.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scholtz & Company Llc sold 9,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 8,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $346,000, down from 17,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scholtz & Company Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 16.80 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Fresenius walks away from Akorn deal; FDA bounces a Pfizer biosimilar; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER INDIA QTR REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 3 TAFAMIDIS; 24/05/2018 – ACCC – FULL COURT OF THE FEDERAL COURT OF AUSTRALIA DISMISSED APPEAL BY ACCC AGAINST EARLIER JUDGMENT IN RELATION TO PFIZER AUSTRALIA PTY LTD; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (CRPC); 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s Xeljanz Barrels into Psoriatic Arthritis, Leaving Lilly’s Recently Launched Taltz in its Wake, According to a Recently; 10/04/2018 – TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS ALLIANCE SALUTES FDA APPROVAL OF AFINITOR® DISPERZ (EVEROLIMUS) AS THE FIRST ADJUNCTIVE TREATMENT APPROVED IN US FOR PATIENTS AGED 2 YEARS AND OLDER WITH TUBEROUS SCLEROSIS COMPLEX…; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q EPS 59c

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 171,233 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 0.72% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 4.63M shares. Karpus owns 6,509 shares. Philadelphia accumulated 45,012 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Aperio Gru Ltd Co has invested 1.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 31,516 shares stake. Fred Alger holds 0.01% or 81,638 shares. Moreover, Nippon Life Insurance has 0.97% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aviance Prtn Limited Liability Corp holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 69,366 shares. Piedmont Advisors reported 309,070 shares. Contravisory Invest Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Long Island Lc, New York-based fund reported 408,119 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Com reported 792,038 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Boston And Mgmt Inc reported 0.36% stake. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.44% or 34,262 shares in its portfolio.

Scholtz & Company Llc, which manages about $132.60 million and $150.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 19,650 shares to 115,090 shares, valued at $3.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Holdings Limited (TCEHY).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $104,160 activity.