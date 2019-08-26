As Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) Share Value Declined, Silchester International Investors Llp Has Decreased Its Stake by $24.55 Million; Nike (NKE) Shareholder Murphy Capital Management Has Lifted Position

Murphy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 95.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Capital Management Inc bought 7,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 15,875 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.34 million, up from 8,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50 million shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 22/03/2018 – Ackman Nets $100 Million of Profit From Sale of Nike Stake; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 08/05/2018 – Oregonian: Nike purge continues — five more managers out; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nike Reviews Improper Conduct as One-Time CEO Candidate Resigns; 16/03/2018 – Nike President Steps Down as Company Reviews Improper Conduct

Silchester International Investors Llp decreased its stake in Korea Electric Pwr (KEP) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silchester International Investors Llp sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28.11 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $365.76 million, down from 30.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silchester International Investors Llp who had been investing in Korea Electric Pwr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 173,084 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcmillion Capital Incorporated holds 67,481 shares. Finemark Retail Bank Tru has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Hanseatic Management Services has 0.65% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 7,360 shares. Daiwa Securities has 102,131 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bristol John W Company reported 1.18 million shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 4,668 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Stockton holds 0.44% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 10,080 shares. Somerset Trust Company invested 0.76% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Clearbridge Investments Ltd reported 132,238 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 787,795 shares. Prescott Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,393 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Parametric Associate Limited Co reported 4.66 million shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 1.69% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 107,706 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Murphy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $765.25 million and $655.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 7,582 shares to 32,817 shares, valued at $1.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 6,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,565 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).