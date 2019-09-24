As Korea Electric Power (KEP) Share Value Declined, Donald Smith & Company Boosted Its Holding; Esperion Therapeutics Ne (ESPR) Stake Has Raised by Bailard Inc

Bailard Inc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (ESPR) by 28.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The hedge fund held 76,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.55 million, up from 59,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $983.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 124,685 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 27/03/2018 – ESPERION PHASE 2 STUDY OF BEMPEDOIC ACID MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr $1.73; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – BEMPEDOIC ACID ADDED-ON TO A PCSK9 INHIBITOR OBSERVED TO BE SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED IN THIS STUDY; 07/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and; 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.1M

Donald Smith & Company Inc increased its stake in Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc bought 117,683 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.14M, up from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Korea Electric Power Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.58B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.25. About 29,262 shares traded. Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP) has declined 19.82% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.82% the S&P500. Some Historical KEP News: 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Adaptation of a Knowledges Exchange Portal Between (KEP) Healers and Patients : Obstacles and Sources to KEP; 13/03/2018 – Canadian Solar Completes Sale of 235 Megawatt California Solar Portfolio to Korea Electric Power Corporation; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Rev KRW15.706T Vs KRW15.147T; 16/05/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED : KEPPEL TO BUILD TWO DREDGERS FOR VAN OOR; 12/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within CSS Industries, Korea Electric Power, ARMOUR Residential REIT, Advantage Oil & Gas, Shi; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Op Loss KRW127.61B Vs Op Pft KRW1.463T; 13/03/2018 – CANADIAN SOLAR- KOREA ELECTRIC POWER CORP ACQUIRED INTERESTS IN ASTORIA, ASTORIA 2, BARREN RIDGE PROJECTS; 05/04/2018 – [KEP] KEPPEL LIMITED – ASSET ACQUISITIONS, DISPOSALS : ALPHA DI; 13/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Amarin, Korea Electric Power, Star Bulk Carriers, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Clementia Pharmace; 14/05/2018 – Korea Electric Power Corp. 1Q Loss KRW250.47B Vs Net KRW900.03B

Donald Smith & Company Inc, which manages about $6.25 billion and $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 238,725 shares to 2.11 million shares, valued at $17.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) by 434,958 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.77 million shares, and cut its stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.69, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESPR shares while 27 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.84 million shares or 8.68% less from 25.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 66,773 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jasper Ridge Prtnrs LP accumulated 9,773 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 30,580 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Charles Schwab Inv Management owns 0.01% invested in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 188,385 shares. Chase Inv Counsel accumulated 13,700 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Twin Tree Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 133 shares. Toth Fin Advisory reported 0% stake. 6 are held by Pnc Finance Gru. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Jpmorgan Chase Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Gru One Trading Lp reported 12,078 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Wellington Gp Llp holds 0% or 15,296 shares in its portfolio.

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 17,348 shares to 126,301 shares, valued at $24.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dbv Technologies S A by 117,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 230,000 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).