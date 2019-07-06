As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Schneider Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Smead Capital Management Decreased Its Position in American Express Co (AXP) by $2.80 Million as Share Value Rose

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 2.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 25,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.61 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $104.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $125.4. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 20/03/2018 – American Express: Attack Didn’t Compromise American Express Global Business Travel or American Express Platforms; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 14/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: American Express Co $Bmark 3Y +80, 3Y FRN L equiv; 18/04/2018 – AMEX CFO JEFF CAMPBELL COMMENTS ON QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – CROSS-BRAND LOYALTY PROGRAM PLENTI SAYS PLENTI PROGRAM WILL END ON JULY 10, 2018; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 20/03/2018 – American Express Releases Statement Regarding Orbitz Cyber Attack; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT

Schneider Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) by 11.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schneider Capital Management Corp bought 50,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,951 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 438,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schneider Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $603.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $29.25. About 38,496 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 10, UNIT ENTERED INTO SECOND AMENDMENT AND JOINDER TO CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED FEBRUARY 17, 2017; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – KOPPERS INC SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE INDUSTRIAL DIVISION OF COX INDUSTRIES FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Capex $60M-$70M; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – INCREASES 2018 FORECAST TO $1.9 BLN SALES & $240 MLN ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.29 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Cap Limited Co holds 0% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) or 467 shares. Ckw Fincl Gp holds 1,400 shares. Wealth Planning Lc holds 0.92% or 12,840 shares. Willis Counsel invested in 73,675 shares or 0.55% of the stock. Prtn Ltd Liability invested in 1.22% or 197,903 shares. Moreover, M&R Cap Mngmt has 0.09% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,361 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.08% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Blair William Il accumulated 368,138 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.04% or 52,448 shares. Clark Mngmt Gru owns 346,598 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 50,000 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Limited Liability Company has 15,183 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Thomasville Bancshares invested in 4,331 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cambridge stated it has 2,810 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Sigma Investment Counselors reported 3,455 shares stake.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 15.29 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 613 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 0% or 176,038 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 40,822 shares in its portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Inv Limited Liability has invested 1.92% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Ameriprise Finance Inc reported 137,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), Switzerland-based fund reported 1,205 shares. 76,591 were accumulated by Arrowstreet Capital Partnership. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 3,849 shares. Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 18,519 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 320,541 shares stake. D E Shaw & Communications has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 8,583 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Company owns 33,175 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 8,409 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 82,425 shares.

Schneider Capital Management Corp, which manages about $437.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5,050 shares to 512,519 shares, valued at $31.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Manitowoc Company Inc. by 67,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 517,246 shares, and cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc.

