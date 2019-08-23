As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Valuation Rose, Mountain Lake Investment Management Raised Stake; Polaris Inds Com (PII) Shares Declined While Orrstown Financial Services Has Cut Its Holding

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (PII) by 89.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 481 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 4,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $82.55. About 399,117 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 20/03/2018 – Los Angeles Internet Provider Bel Air Internet Expands with Polaris Acquisition; 11/04/2018 – Polaris Alpha Announces Major Expansion Plans in Colorado; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES LTD POLA.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPS 7.21 BLN RUPEES VS 5.69 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) CEO Scott Wine on Acquisition of Boat Holdings (Transcript); 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Swings to Profit; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Finalizes Resolution with Consumer Product Safety Commission; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $561.96M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $27.17. About 44,685 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Inc. Announces Retirement of Thomas D. Loadman, Senior Vice President, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $4.05 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $1.9 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $240 Million; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS- FINANCING DEAL WITH EXISTING BANK DEBT, EXPECTS TO ENTER NEW TERM LOAN FACILITY, ADDED TO EXISTING $600 MLN REVOLVING FACILITY, AFTER CLOSE; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $210 Million

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO) by 21,627 shares to 22,447 shares, valued at $662,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,943 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc Com (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $99,660 activity.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Polaris’ Single Biggest Bull Case – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Polaris Slingshot Partners with the Florida Gators Offering Fans a Once-in-a-Lifetime Chance to Experience the â€œUltimate Joyrideâ€ During the Gator Walk – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Indian Motorcycle’s parent Polaris rebrands, steps up outreach effort – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Polaris Industries Rides the New Indian Motorcycle to Q2 Growth – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 12.90 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Finance reported 62,880 shares stake. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Van Eck Associates invested in 325,731 shares. Citigroup Inc has 53,804 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Services invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 77,364 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 76,465 shares. Invesco Limited holds 479,302 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 162 shares. Coldstream Capital Management reported 10,651 shares stake. Pettee Invsts holds 0.34% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) or 6,305 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 223,826 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Cwm Lc accumulated 511 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 8,781 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Co reported 17,770 shares. Illinois-based Lsv Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt holds 60,144 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 12,999 shares. Principal Fin Gp Incorporated owns 165,128 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Swiss National Bank has invested 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 8,409 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Limited Com has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 6,599 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 18,619 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 0% stake. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, New York-based fund reported 262,721 shares. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 187 shares. Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

More notable recent Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Koppers Holdings (KOP) Tops Q2 EPS by 20c, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 08, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “These are the top stock picks for 2019 among Wall Street analysts – MarketWatch” on January 04, 2019. More interesting news about Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) CEO Leroy Ball on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.40 million activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00M and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 10,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $25.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.