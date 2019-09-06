As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stock Price Rose, Mountain Lake Investment Management Lifted by $1.31 Million Its Holding; Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Lifted Stake in International Business Machine (IBM)

Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc increased its stake in International Business Machine (IBM) by 29.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc bought 12,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 55,381 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.81 million, up from 42,624 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Inc who had been investing in International Business Machine for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 255,289 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Form 8-K; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 31/05/2018 – IBM Bluemix Services Market to Touch US$ 38,847 Million by 2026; Increasing Adoption of IBM Bluemix Services Across a Wide Range of End-users to Drive Demand – TMR; 13/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 CFR TO ACQUIRER OF HELPSYSTEMS IN CONNECTION WITH LBO; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 26/04/2018 – TSB CALLS IN IBM TO HELP RESOLVE ITS DIGITAL BANKING CRISIS – SKY NEWS; 30/03/2018 – IBM sees quantum computing going mainstream within five years; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 11/04/2018 – Bombora Named to List of Top SaaS Companies Following Customer, Staff and Revenue Growth

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc bought 52,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.26% . The hedge fund held 652,500 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.95M, up from 600,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $26.52. About 1,722 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 25.21% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS – NEW SECURED TERM LOAN FACILITY WILL INCLUDE SECURED TERM LOAN OF $100 MLN; 10/04/2018 Koppers Acquires Cox Industrial To Create Leading Utility Pole And Wood Treatment Producer; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Unit to Buy Industrial Unit of Cox Industries for $200 Million; 13/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS- AGREEMENT AMENDED TO ADD TERM LOAN COMPONENT IN AMOUNT OF $100 MLN WITH 10% ANNUAL AMORTIZATION AND A MANDATORY PREPAYMENT PROVISION; 10/04/2018 – Koppers to Buy Cox Industries Division for $200 Million — Deal Digest; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL FOR ABOUT $200M IN CASH; 07/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Koppers Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Sees Deal Contributing 15c-20c in 2018 EPS

Since March 14, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.40 million activity.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc, which manages about $324.00 million and $272.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliance Res Partner LP (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 30,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $26.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Fincl holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 211,275 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% or 13,952 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 187 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invs LP accumulated 25,016 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Price T Rowe Assocs Md has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 12,999 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank owns 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 36,600 shares. Parkside Bancshares owns 85 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 3,849 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 15,646 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.14M shares. Thb Asset Management has invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Barclays Public Limited Co has 46,119 shares. Pnc Fincl Group stated it has 5,314 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 4,821 shares. Liberty Management holds 3,075 shares. Hallmark Capital Management Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 17,504 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Lc reported 2.04% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust & Tru, Virginia-based fund reported 9,228 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd accumulated 286,556 shares. Dearborn Prns Ltd Company has invested 2.12% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 5,171 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited. Boys Arnold & Inc invested in 30,005 shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Com Il has invested 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cincinnati has 277,700 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Pacific Management Communication, California-based fund reported 6,495 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw reported 0.75% stake. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 2.24% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 45,079 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Company holds 0.09% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 5,231 shares.