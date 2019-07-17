As Koppers Holdings (KOP) Stock Price Rose, Holder New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust Lowered Its Holding; As Exelon (EXC) Stock Value Rose, Hussman Strategic Advisors Boosted Holding

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 13.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 14,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% with the market. The institutional investor held 116,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 102,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.4. About 4.38M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 20.90% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/03/2018 – EXELON SEEKING TO AGGREGATE 600 MEGAWATTS OF UNFORCED CAPACITY; 15/03/2018 – Baltimore Gas and Electric and Proterra Deploy Nation’s First Electric Shuttle Buses at a Utility Campus; 15/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin Selected to Provide GridStar™ Energy Storage for New ComEd Microgrid Project in Chicago; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ITS THREE MILE ISLAND (TMI) AND DRESDEN NUCLEAR PLANTS DID NOT CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 26/03/2018 – EXELON’S BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR OUTPUT CUT AHEAD OF REFUELING; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust decreased its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc (KOP) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $208,000, down from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust who had been investing in Koppers Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $563.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $27.3. About 61,792 shares traded. Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) has declined 22.48% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical KOP News: 03/05/2018 – Koppers Hldgs Announces Retirement of Thomas Loadman, SVP, Railroad Products and Services; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Had Seen 2018 Sales $1.7 Billion; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – COX INDUSTRIAL WILL BE RENAMED AS UTILITY AND INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS UNIT OF KOPPERS; 03/05/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC KOP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.13, REV VIEW $1.78 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Koppers Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KOP); 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS BUYS COX INDUSTRIAL TO CREATE LEADING UTILITY POLE,; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – Koppers 1Q Adj EPS $1.18; 10/04/2018 – Koppers Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to EPS in 2018; 10/04/2018 – KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC – ON ADJUSTED BASIS ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE ANNUALIZED RUN RATE OF $0.40 TO $0.50 PER SHARE IN 2019

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust, which manages about $74.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 4,000 shares to 6,500 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.05 million activity.

Analysts await Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. KOP’s profit will be $20.44 million for 6.89 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Koppers Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 59.68% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KOP shares while 43 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 18.94 million shares or 0.26% less from 18.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Capital Lp owns 64,326 shares. Parkside National Bank reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Howe & Rusling Incorporated holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 10,058 shares. Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated reported 0% in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). 18,619 were reported by Ubs Asset Management Americas. Principal Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 40,822 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 6,925 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.04% or 16,228 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 31,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP). Art Advisors Limited Co owns 16,872 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 19,496 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 0.01% invested in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) for 310,186 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets Corp invested in 130,434 shares. Altrinsic Glob Advsr Ltd Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 563,783 shares. Northpointe Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 101,343 shares or 1.6% of the stock. 1.44M were reported by Kbc Gru Nv. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 0.09% or 13,844 shares in its portfolio. Girard Prtnrs Limited reported 5,601 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 4,073 shares. North Star Mngmt invested in 0.14% or 24,704 shares. 554,912 were accumulated by Huber Cap Management Limited Liability. Ledyard Commercial Bank stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt accumulated 320 shares or 0% of the stock. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Jnba Advsr reported 3,321 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Intact Inv Management holds 111,800 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Reaves W H invested in 0.01% or 6,400 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $837,900 activity.